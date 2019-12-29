Transfer: Dortmund Sign Haaland Ahead Of Man United

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Manchester United target Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20m (£17m).

United had met Haaland’s €20m release clause – but they refused to meet the conditions for the transfer – with the stumbling block believed to be the value of the buy-out clause, should the striker move to another club, according to Sky Sports News.

The highly-rated 19-year-old now arrives in Germany on a four-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Bundesliga club officially on January 3, ending speculation over a potential move to United, after Haaland reportedly told former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wanted to sign for him this month.

Norway international Haaland has scored 28 times and registered seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season across all competitions, with eight goals in six Champions League matches, while United head scout Marcel Bout went to watch him play against Liverpool.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre,” Haaland said.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already burning for it.”

Salzburg have a strong recent history of unearthing and developing young players with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita bursting onto the scene in Austria while Liverpool recently signed midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the task at BVB. Our tenacity has paid off.”