Shina Peller’s Quilox Club Reopened By Lagos Govt

The Club Quilox belonging to a member of the house of representatives, Shina Peller has been reopened by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) days after the lawmaker was arrested and detained by police.

The businessman turned politician was arrested and detained for allegedly mobilizing thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, in a statement released on Saturday said the club owned by the House of Representatives member was reopened after its management got committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

According to Fasawe, the club’s management promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas, and also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

She said; “We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations.”

“The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening.”