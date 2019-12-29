Senate President Reveals What Determines Passages Of Bills

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has revealed that the interest of Nigeria is what determines the passage of bills in the upper legislative chamber.

Speaking on Saturday at a ‘Grand Reception’ ceremony in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, Lawan pledged to run non-partisan leadership in the National Assembly.

“I can take it upon myself to run a non-partisan Senate, where party does not determine what we do. What we do could be determined by the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

“Every Nigerian, regardless of his political party, wants to see an economy that works and also wants to live in peace.”

Lawan appealed for the support of Nigerians to the lawmakers to enable them achieve success.

“I Want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support us in the National Assembly; to advise us and to guide us where we are wrong or where we are about to be wrong,” he said.

As for the Governor of the state, Maimala Buni, who spoke earlier, he commended Lawan for creating harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“The Senate President has restored the vital trust between the legislative and executive branches of the government,” the governor said.

“For the first time, in a very long time, Sen. Ahmed Lawan has also restored the January-December budget circle as provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Which gives the government better opportunity in delivering on its mandate.”