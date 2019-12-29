Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Dec. 29th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, December 29th, 2019.

1. Senate President Reveals What Determines Passages Of Bills

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has revealed that the interest of Nigeria is what determines the passage of bills in the upper legislative chamber. Speaking on Saturday at a ‘Grand Reception’ ceremony in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, Lawan pledged to run non-partisan leadership in the National Assembly. “I can take it upon myself to run a non-partisan Senate, where party does not determine what we do. What we do could be determined by the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

2. Police Kill One, Arrest Four In Abuja Bank Robbery

The Abuja Police Command has gunned down a suspect and arrested four others in a failed robbery of First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of Nigeria’s capital. It was learned that the robbers successfully gained entry into the bank on Saturday morning after sporadic gunshots, but were unable to leave following a police siege.

3. What Atiku Said About Nigerian Army, Police After Failed Abuja Bank Robbery

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday commended operatives of the Nigerian army and the Nigerian police for stopping armed robbers from successfully stealing money from a bank in the Mpape area of Abuja. Concise News reports that security operatives in the nation’s capital gunned down a suspect and arrested four others. It was learned that the suspects gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

4. Kwara Govt Takes Over Saraki’s Family Land In Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has taken over a piece of land occupied by the Saraki family in Ilorin, the state capital. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said that a new secretariat would be built on the land.

5. Saraki Reacts As Kwara Govt Takes Over Family Land In Ilorin

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the take over of a piece of land occupied by his family in Ilorin, the state capital. Kwara State Government had said the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of a clinic, but was unlawfully allocated to one of Saraki’s late father’s private firms without any record of payment to the state government. But in a statement he personally signed by Saraki said contrary to the government’s claim, the land was duly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it.

6. Boko Haram: Buratai Sends Message To Troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday urged troops to remain diligent in performing their responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria in the face of Boko Haram attacks. Buratai made this remark while commissioning some projects at the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gibson Halo Cantonment in Yola, Adamawa State. He applauded the 23 Brigade for establishing the Skills Acquisition Centre and other projects being commissioned.

7. False Declaration Of Assets: CCT Orders CAC Boss To Resign

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has ordered the Acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Azuka Azinge, to step aside. Azinge was arraigned before the tribunal on December 23 on an 11-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets and receiving allowances she was not entitled to as an acting registrar-general of the agency.

8. Minimum Wage: NLC Fixes Date To Identify States Yet To Set Up Committees

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says that the process of identifying states that are yet to inaugurate the committees on minimum wage consequential adjustment will commence on 6 January, 2020. Though the roles of getting each state to implement the new national minimum wage of 30,000 naira and setting up of a committee on salaries’ adjustments fall within the state councils, the NLC headquarters is playing a coordinating role.

9. Redeemed Pastor’s Wife Speaks After Husband, Children Drown In Spain

There was something wrong with the pool in which a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor drowned alongside two of his children in Spain on Christmas Eve, the wife has said. Gabriel Diya, who headed an RCCG church in the UK, and his 16-year-old son reportedly drowned after they jumped in a pool to save his 9-year-old daughter.

10.West Ham’s Hammer Falls On Pellegrini After Defeat To Leicester

West Ham have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday. The former Manchester City manager was sacked after West Ham’s ninth loss in 12 matches. By virtue of this loss, the Hammers are in 17th spot, one point above the relegation zone.

