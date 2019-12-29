Home » N-Power: Minister ‘Fulfills’ Promise To Batch A, B Beneficiaries

N-Power: Minister ‘Fulfills’ Promise To Batch A, B Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has paid the October and November 2019 back log allowances of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme before December 20, 2019 as promised by the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed on Friday by SA, Media to the Honourable Minister, Halima Oyelade, Farouq “assured that the kind of promptness demonstrated in the payment of the backlog as promised will be sustained.”

It would be recalled that, the Minister has on December 2, 2019 at a Press Conference promised to pay the backlog of the allowances before December 20th, 2019, and also explained that the payments were being processed while the Social Investment Programme (SIP) was being moved to the Ministry in line with a Presidential directive.

The N-Power programme has 500,000 volunteers who are engaged as teachers, health workers and agricultural extension officers, among other fields. They are deployed to various locations throughout the country offering their services to Nigerians. Each participant is paid a stipend of N30, 000 monthly (approximately 83 US Dollars).

It can be recalled that when the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was created, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Social Investment Programme (SIP) will be under the purview of the new Ministry.

The SIP has four components namely Conditional Cash Transfer, the N-Power programme, the Homegrown School Feeding Programme and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

The four programmes have over 13 million direct beneficiaries and an estimated 44 million secondary beneficiaries across the country.

