Minimum Wage: NLC Fixes Date To Identify States Yet To Set Up Committees

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says that the process of identifying states that are yet to inaugurate the committees on minimum wage consequential adjustment will commence on 6 January, 2020.

Concise News understands that though the roles of getting each state to implement the new national minimum wage of 30,000 naira and setting up of a committee on salaries’ adjustments fall within the state councils, the NLC headquarters is playing a coordinating role.

It was learned that the headquarters of NLC is monitoring the process closely, as the state council chairmen and secretaries are executing the mandate of the national body to work with state governments.

“Yes, we know such development will come up, since the negotiation took place around the end of the year, with others likely to begin early next year. We do not have any problem with that at all,” the Guardian quoted a source as saying.

This is not new, and we always had a way round it. For example, if the processes are completed after the New Year, respective state governments can send a supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly for augmentation of what had been proposed in the main budget.”