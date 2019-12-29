LASU Reacts To Alleged Killing Of Final Year Student In Osun

Lagos State University (LASU) has said that its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun (SAN), has received with great shock the news of the death of Miss Favour Dailey-Oladele, a final year student of the Department of Theatre Arts of the University.

The University disclosed this in a statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre For Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU on Sunday morning.

Concise News had reported that Favour was allegedly murdered, mutilated and her body parts eaten as soup in what appeared to be a money rituals.

According to the Police, the deceased was murdered around the 8th of December 2019 at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire Osun State, by some individuals who have since been arrested.

The University Management commiserated with the parents and other family members of the deceased, Staff and Students of the Department, and the entire University community as Police have assured that justice will be served in this case as the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be charged to court immediately investigation is concluded.

The statement concludes: “Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the University Management hereby calls for caution on this issue on the part of students and requests that they remain calm to allow law enforcement agents conclude their work. He assured that the University will continue to monitor the case.

“The Vice-Chancellor also reiterates the commitment of the University Management to the security of lives and property on all campuses of the University.”