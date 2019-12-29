How Final Year LASU Student Was ‘Killed For Money Ritual In Osun’

A Nigerian lady, Omojola Omotayo, has narrated how a final year female student of the Lagos State University (LASU) was allegedly murdered, mutilated and her body parts eaten as soup in apparent money rituals.

Omotayo detailed how the distressing incident on her Facebook page on Saturday.

According to her, the 22-year-old victim who she disclosed as Favour Seun Daley-Oladele was a 400 level theatre art student of LASU.

She said that the “gruesome act” was carried out on December 8, 2019, at Ikoyi Ile, Ikire, a town in Osun state, by her male friend, his mother and with the help of a prophet.

“Favour Seun Daley Oladele, aged 22yrs, a 400 level theatre art student of Lagos State University (LASU) was gruesomely murdered on the 8th of December 2019 at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun state,” she wrote.

“She came home to see her parents, attended church service on Sunday, while with her parents that Sunday, she received a call from one Owolabi Adeeko, who was an ex Lagos State University student who asked her to meet with him at an undisclosed location.”

Omotayo alleged Favour had informed her parents she would be seeing a friend that afternoon on her way back to school.

But Favour’s family was thrown into panic when efforts to reach her on phone proved futile — since she did not call to inform her parents she had arrived school.

She claimed Favour had been abducted by Owolabi Adeeko, the friend she had gone to see who turns out to be a former student of LASU who she had met about two months ago.

She also alleged that Owolabi, with the help of his mother, and Segun Phillip, the prophet — reported to be a “serial money ritualist” — allegedly murdered Favour, mutilated her corpse, cooked some parts and dumped the rest in a well.

“Favour had told her parents she would be going to school as well as seeing a friend that afternoon this person happen to be Owolabi Adeeko whom she met about two months ago. That same Sunday afternoon she spoke with her father and he wished her the best of luck in her forthcoming final examination,” she wrote.

“From then on, everything happened in quick succession, her phone stopped going through, she did not return calls neither did she call any of her parents to inform them of her arrival at school.

“Unknown to the parents she had been murdered by Owolabi Adeeko, an ex-student of LASU in collaboration with one prophet Segun Phillip who happened to be a serial money ritualist practising his satanic trade at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun state and One Mrs Adeeko who also happened to be Owolabi Adeeko’s mother. These three people and others gruesomely murdered Favour Seun Daley-Oladele.

“In his confessional statement, Owolabi Adeeko admitted inviting her to an undisclosed location before using one black Honda to take her to Fortress hotel at Ikoyi Ile. Later that evening Owolabi Adeeko, and his mother, Mrs Adeeko, lured her to prophet Segun Phillip’s place, introduced later as an uncle.

“Favour was drugged while at the named hotel, Owolabi further stated that by the time they got to prophet Segun Phillip’s place she was already tired, the three of them simply put favour under the tree close to an uncompleted well dug for that purpose, favours mutilated body was dumped inside that well.”

Omotayo alleged Owolabi confessed to using a pestle to smash the victim’s head while Segun confessed to carving her open with a sharp knife, using certain parts of her body to prepare a fetish soup eaten by Owolabi’s mother.

“Owolabi Adeeko admitted further that he used a pestle to smash FAVOUR’S head while prophet Segun Phillip admitted that he used a sharp knife to cut Favour’s throat. Prophet Segun Phillip also admitted in his statement that he caught her open, removed her heart and certain parts of Favours body to cook native stew for Owolabi’s mother. Mrs Adeeko, a collaborator in this evil scheme admitted eating the said native stew called(Aseje) so that her family misfortunes can be changed and so that she and her family can become rich,” she wrote.

She appreciated the investigative work done by the police while calling on Nigerians, most especially students and the powers that be within LASU to use their influence and demand justice for Favour.

“Again it’s important for us to appreciate the good work of the investigating officers but what is most troublesome is that the duo of Owolabi Adeeko and prophet Segun Phillip were boasting that they will soon be released by the police. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to demand justice for Favour SEUN DALEY OLADELE, we are calling on Nigeria’s students to rise up through various medium to demand justice for Favour,” she wrote.

“We are calling on good people within LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY to use their position to demand justice for Favour. Favour was said to be pregnant at the time of this incident. Please #justice for Late Favour Seun Daley Oladele and spread the news. These perpetrators must be brought to face the justice…#justiceforFavour-Oladele.”