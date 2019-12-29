EPL: Jorginho, Abraham Give Chelsea Late Win At Arsenal

Arsenal capitulated late as Chelsea came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 win in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal were seemingly coasting to victory as they took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early header, but a glaring error from Bernd Leno allowed Jorginho to equalise from Mason Mount’s free kick in the 83rd minute.

Then, three minutes from time, the north London side were caught on the counter-attack, with Tammy Abraham converting from Willian’s cut-back to complete a remarkable turnaround in front of the stunned home fans.

It was a heartbreaking result for the Gunners, who were outstanding for the opening half-hour before Chelsea fought their way back into the game.

The win tightens Chelsea’s position in the top four and leaves Arteta to wait for his first win as head coach.