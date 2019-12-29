EPL: Jorginho, Abraham Give Chelsea Late Win Against Arsenal

Arsenal capitulated late as Chelsea came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 win in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal were seemingly coasting to victory at the Emirates Stadium as they went into the closing stages a goal up thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early header, but a glaring error from Bernd Leno allowed Jorginho to equalise from Mason Mount’s free kick in the 83rd minute.

Then, three minutes from time, Arsenal were caught on the counter-attack, with Tammy Abraham converting from Willian’s cut-back to complete a remarkable turnaround in front of the stunned home fans.

It was a heartbreaking result for the Gunners, who were outstanding for the opening half-hour before Chelsea fought their way back into the game, grabbing a late victory which consolidates their position in the top four and leaves Arteta to wait for his first win as head coach.