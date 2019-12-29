EPL: How Super Eagles Striker Iheanacho Celebrated West Ham Goal (Photo)

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed delight at scoring for Leicester City in their 2-1 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night.
Concise News understands that Iheanacho, 23, was on for 90 minutes in the game, and won a penalty for Leicester in the 12th minute after he was felled inside the box by Lukasz Fabianski which was missed by Gray.
The Super Eagles forward headed Brendan Rodgers’ men in front five minutes before the break.
The Hammers were handed a lifeline when Pablo Fornals equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester went on to secure all three points when Gray scored the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.
Speaking after the match, the out-of-favour Nigerian striker took to his Twitter handle to praise his teammate Demurai Gray.
“Another goal ⚽️ 3 points great performance happy for my bro @22Demarai #Lcfc fan was magic today,” he tweeted.
Another goal ⚽️ 3 points great performance happy for my bro @22Demarai #Lcfc fan was magic today pic.twitter.com/Gkymza9xYb
— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) December 28, 2019
