CAN Replies Sultan On Response To Alleged Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the position of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, that there is no religious intolerance in Nigeria.

In a statement, National Director, Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, said that the group would only stop complaining when there’s a just society.

He said: “If truly the Sultan said Christians are not being persecuted in Nigeria simply “because not all Fulani are Muslims,” then with due respect, he got it totally wrong.

“It was painful reading from the media that the Sultan said there was no case of Christian persecution in a country where Christians are being killed on a daily basis and their landed property confiscated. It would have been better if the Sultan had remained quiet the way he did when those killings were taking place.

“Recalling the several hundreds of innocent people, whose lives were cut short by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba States, (states with Christian majority), it is an insult and insensitivity for anyone to be claiming that the unprecedented persecution did not occur. It is also an act of disrespect to the dead.

“If those responsible for the genocide in the Middle Belt were Fulani atheists, “whose main interest is to protect their cattle,” what stopped him from condemning the unprecedented genocide? By the way, if Fulani atheists took it upon themselves to be killing Christians the way they did in Benue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau, will it still not be called Christian persecution? Do Fulani atheists have the right to be killing people the way they did and are still doing in some part of the country.

“We are happy that the Sultan did not fault our claim that there were unprecedented killings in those areas. Maybe the security agencies would have helped to unmask the culprits and their religion, if they had not appeared powerless while the killings lasted. It is reprehensible that to date, those who killed our brothers and sisters after raping and maiming them for weeks are still at large as if they were spirits.”