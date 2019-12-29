Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Serious Allegation Against Facebook, FG

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused Facebook staff in the Nigeria office of colluding with the federal government to remove his followers and reduce reactions to his posts on the popular social media site.

Kanu, in a press statement he personally signed, said it was so bad that the social media giant was also diverting some of his followers to fake accounts opened under his name, just to sabotage his effort to attain freedom for Biafra.

The IPOB leader lamented that despite severally reporting the fake accounts to the Nigerian office of Facebook, the fake accounts had been allowed to flourish and garner more followers who mistook them for his own.

Kanu said, “I wish to apologise to my followers on Facebook for the Nigerian government sponsored attack on my page with the help of corrupt Facebook local staff based in Lagos.

“Facebook Nigeria in collusion with the Nigerian government is removing my followers and reducing the reactions to my post in an effort to demoralise our activist base and give the misleading impression that not many people are interested in exposing the ills of the totalitarian Fulani APC regime and Biafra restoration.

“Facebook is actively preventing the general public from accessing the truthful messages that I publish.

“Tactfully, they are directing my followers to numerous fake “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” Facebook page cloned by Nigeria’s secret police, DSS with the help of Facebook Nigeria in an effort to defraud the public and control the narrative.”

“IPOB had on many occasions reported these fake Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Facebook accounts to their highly corrupt Nigeria office but it continued to be an active participant in this massive effort to deceive the public.

He added that, “Also Radio Biafra Facebook page and many frontline IPOB activists have also been experiencing this pattern of attack for many months now.

“This shameful practice by Facebook Nigeria to allow the suppression of truth and free speech is indirectly supporting state-sponsored terrorism in Nigeria.

“IPOB made an official complaint to Facebook headquarters in California USA, and we expect the management to clear its reputation, and desist from this shameful act.

“I will continue to expose evil in Nigeria, fight for the enthronement of justice for all and restoration of Biafra regardless of the corrupt tendencies of Facebook Nigeria.”