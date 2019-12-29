Arteta Reveals What Arsenal Will Do To Leno After Costly Chelsea Mistake

Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta has said that his club ‘have to lift’ Bernd Leno after his mistake led to a defeat in the hands of English Premier League (EPL) arch-rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Jorginho’s equaliser came after Leno rushed out of his goal to collect a cross and completely missed the ball, leaving the Italian with an empty net to convert.

The newly-installed trainer reacted to his player’s mistake.

“He will be down,” Arteta said.

“When an error costs the team points, it’s harder. We have to lift him.

“He’s done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that. We just need to bring the confidence back in and that’s it.”

When asked whether Jorginho should still have been on the pitch when he scored, the Spaniard said: “I think that’s up to the referee. For me it was very clear. That’s it.”

The erstwhile club captain has only been in charge just over a week, with the packed festive schedule meaning he has had little time on the training ground with the players.

However, he feels the squad have already begun to take on board some of his ideas and performed well for much of the game.

“I’m really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well,” added Arteta.

“(But) I’m pleased with a lot of things that I’ve seen. I’m pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this. But I’m disappointed to lose the game obviously. We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea.

“We have to move on.

“I don’t think [it’s a lack of concentration]. We’re 1-0 up, pretty comfortable even if we were defending much deeper than I like. I cannot think about any clear chances for Chelsea before that.

“The decision-making happens and it will happen again for sure, but when it happens against this type of opposition you get punished.”

Arsenal next host Manchester United on New Year’s Day.