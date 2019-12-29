After getting his name on the scoresheet on Sunday at Arsenal in an English Premier League (EPL) derby, Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard has asserted that Tammy Abraham ‘will score even more’ against the big six as he matures.

Concise News reports that Chelsea came from behind, leaving it late against their London rivals to secure all three points.

And young striker, Abraham finally scored against the league’s heavyweights in the Blues shirt.

His coach was understandably pleased afterwards.

“Hopefully, it will help him for sure because he is a goalscorer. His numbers are great this year, we know that, but they can get even better,” Lampard said.

“At Tottenham last week he showed everything you’d want to see out of him other than the goals.

“People will always look at if he’s scored against the big six. I get that from the outside but I had no doubt that he will do. I have no doubt that he will do and as he develops he will do that even more. Today will help him going forward.

“The beauty of Tammy is that he will never hide or shirk. He’s constantly wanting to get into the box. He’s hungry and that should be the norm for strikers.

“But I think with a young striker when he doesn’t get a shot away quick enough, on the first chance when David Luiz got there and the second shot was a good bit of skill.”

Chelsea next face Brighton on New Year’s Day.