Activist Deji Adeyanju Breaks Silence After Attack By Thugs

Activist Deji Adeyanju has accused the State Security Services (SSS) of attacking him last week during a protest in Abuja, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Adeyanju was attacked by some alleged thugs during a protest at the Human Rights Commission.

They were demanding the release of the Convener of ‘ RevolutionNow’ Omoyele Sowore, and he (Adeyanju) was later flown overseas for medical treatment.

Speaking after the attack, the activist in a statement accused the SSS of being behind the incident.

“The SSS behind my attack,” he said. “After they failed with their gunpoint bribing strategy, they decided to finish me up by contracting thugs and miscreants.

“They contracted one Ali from Kano who subcontracted the tout that led the thugs who attacked me.

“They hired [the] same people to protest at Sowore’s court and had planned same attack on Sowore if his rearrest was unsuccessful.

“The leadership of this SSS is the worst in the history of Nigeria. That is why ordinary gathering intelligence on prevention of Boko Haram has become a mirage.”