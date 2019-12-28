You Can’t Find Man Like Olakunle Churchill Again, Actor Tells Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is of the opinion that his colleague, Tonto Dikeh’s biggest problem was her inability to keep her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill.
Maduagwu made this known in an Instagram post, where he said Tonto will never find a wealthy and caring man like Churchill, even if she travels round the world.
“Your biggest mistake is not being able to keep @olakunlechurchill you can never find a prince charming like him again… 🙄🙄If you like, #travel to #Dubai or #UK for a thousand years, you will never find a wealthy, caring, #handsome, #romantic and God fearing man like @olakunlechurchill
“Even if you decide to gather the latest cosmetic surgery on your #body like #christmas dress, 🤣that will still not make you find someone like him. Go and write this prophecy down, ✏️its for all the women that has ever taken the kindness of #OlakunleChurchill for granted in #Nigeria and even in #Ghana,” he added.
The actress parted ways with Churchill due to infidelity issues and has admitted she made a mistake marrying her former husband.
