Wizkid Reacts To Death Of Fan At StarBoyFest Concert

Afropop star, Wizkid has vowed to seek justice over the death of a fan identified as Babatunde Adeniji who was shot while returning from Starboyfest concert held on Thursday.

Concise News understands that Adeniji was shot by a police officer Lukmo Akanbi, after a heated argument outside the premises of Eko Atlantic Energy City in Victoria Island, Lagos, where the concert held.

In his reactionj, Wizkid took to his Twitter handle, to apologise to his fans, while berating the action of the police.

“Nigerian police! Protect us! Not kill us! I’m so so sorry guys. I’m so broken right now 💔 💔,” he said.

The 29-year-old added: “I won’t stop till we get justice.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said the man was arraigned “on a three-count charge of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3)”

Elkana said, “The police officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

“The police sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial.

“He was arraigned before the adjudicating officer on three counts of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3), first schedule, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority contrary to Paragraph Q(2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D(1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The sergeant was found guilty of all charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.