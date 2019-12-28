What Fani-Kayode Said About ISWAP Execution Of Christains

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has told Boko Haram splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), that Christianity can never be defeated or wiped out from Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, who was reacting to the reported execution of some Christians by ISWA terrorists recently, said until the second coming of the Messiah, the Christian faith could not be defeated.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the former minister added that the Church shall go from strength to strength and the gates of hell shall not prevail.

He wrote: “We are the salt of the earth and the light of the world and our God is mighty in battle: He shall deliver us and avenge us!

“The more Christian blood is shed the more our faith spreads. The persecution of the saints and believers is Christianity’s lifeblood. The Church was built on the blood and bones of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and that of millions of Christian martyrs over the last 2000 years.

“Permit me to send a message to ISWA, Boko Haram, the Fulani militants and all those misguided souls in Nigeria and the Buhari Government that secretly support and encourage them HEAR THIS: Christianity cannot be defeated and the Christian faith cannot be wiped out.”

This online news medium understands that (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, “Group of the People of Sunnah for Preaching and Jihad”) and commonly known as Boko Haram until March 2015, is a jihadist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Chad, Niger and northern Cameroon.