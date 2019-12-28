What Buhari Said At Senate President’s Son Wedding In Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised young couples to always focus and learn from couples who have succeeded in their marriages and are still working on their unions.

Buhari gave the advice in a statement by his Media Aide, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, while congratulating Senate President Ahmad Lawan on his son’s marriage to Amani, the daughter of a businessman, Alhaji Bala Umar in Kano on Friday.

In a message to the event, Buhari advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of the Senate President whom he described as “balanced”.

The statement read: “If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

“A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues.’’

The marriage ceremony began on Wednesday with the bridal shower or Kamu in Hausa, followed by a dinner on Thursday. Both events held at Meena Event Centre in Kano.

The climax of the event was the Wedding Fatiah which held on Friday at the popular Al Furquan Mosque, GRA, Kano.