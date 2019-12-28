What Atiku Said About Nigerian Army, Police After Failed Abuja Bank Robbery

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday commended operatives of the Nigerian army and the Nigerian police for stopping armed robbers from successfully stealing money from a bank in the Mpape area of Abuja.

Concise News reports that security operatives in the nation’s capital gunned down a suspect and arrested four others.

It was learned that the suspects gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

But they were trapped inside the bank, as security operatives made up of men of the police, army, and the Department of State Services (DSS) positioned themselves strategically in the area.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, also called for improved security next year.

“I am proud of the proactiveness of the Nigerian Army and Police in foiling the bank robbery in Abuja,” he tweeted.

“It is my hope that this will be the face of a reinvigorated security in the new year.”

The Nigerian police, meanwhile, said they had commenced investigation to determine how the robbers entered the bank.

“It is a foiled bank robbery; We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed,” the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said.

“Investigation has commenced determining how they entered the bank and other things.”