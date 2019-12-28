US Helicopter Crash: Six Bodies Found

Remains of six persons have been found after a helicopter carrying seven people crashed at the top of a mountain on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

According to authorities, there were no signs of survivors, with a search for the final passenger to resume in the morning on Saturday, depending on the weather.

Two of the passengers, according to multiple reports, are believed to have been minors, the Coast Guard said.

The aircraft was touring Kauai’s rugged Napali coast when it encountered showers and high gusts of wind, the agency said. It was reported missing by the operator, identified as Safari Helicopters, at 18:06 on Thursday (04:06 GMT Friday), 40 minutes after it was due to land.