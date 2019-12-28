Sound Sultan Reminisces About How Wizkid Rose To Fame

Legendary singer, Sound Sultan has taken to Instagram to narrate how he had kept check on Starboy, Wizkid before he gained prominence in the music industry.
According to Sultan, who shared a shot of the massive turn out of fans during Wizkid’s starboyfest concert, the 29-year-old singer was a “raz” person.
Sultan who seems glad about how big Wizkid has become, said only God knows tomorrow.
“Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why ! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and i couldnt check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person,on whose track i wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school . THE PERSON Said .No that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!” the “Motherland” singer wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why ! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and i couldnt check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person,on whose track i wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school . THE PERSON Said .No that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!
Earlier this year, Wizkid said he wakes up every morning feeling like a legend.
He tweeted: “wake up every morning a legend.”
Wizkid also broke a record of becoming the first African artiste to hit eight million monthly streams on Spotify.
Spotify is an online music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of total songs streamed.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.