Redeemed Pastor’s Wife Speaks After Husband, Children Drown In Spain

Wife of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor who drowned alongside two of his children in Spain on Christmas Eve, says she believes there was something wrong with the pool.

Concise News reports that Gabriel Diya, who headed an RCCG church in the UK, and his 16-year-old son reportedly drowned after they jumped in a pool to save his 9-year-old daughter on Christmas Eve.

In a statement released to the media on Friday, Olubunmi Diya believes something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for her husband and their two children at that point in time.

According to her, Gabriel Diya, son Praise-Emmanuel and daughter Comfort all knew how to swim, contrary to what some Spanish media had earlier reported.

The resort’s management, CLC World Resorts and Hotels, had said nothing was wrong with the pool at the time of the tragedy.

In a statement released on December 25, one day after the incident took place, the management said the Spanish police had carried out “a full investigation” and “found no concerns relating to the pool or procedures in place.”

The resort management concluded that the incident was a “tragic accident.”

But Mrs Olubunmi, in her Friday statement, suggested there was more than met the eye.

“I believe something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time,” she said.

“The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred.”

“The children were not left unattended. We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times.

“The children went into the pool using the steps but found themselves dragged into the middle, which was deeper and called for help when they could not get out.

“My daughter did not fall into the water. My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband.

“By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water.”

Mrs. Olubunmi added: “Our family are utterly heartbroken by the events last Tuesday, but we are comforted and strengthened by our strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing.

“They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path. We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly.”