Police Take Action After Officer Kills Man At Wizkid’s Concert

The Lagos state police has dismissed an officer Lukmon Akanbi who shot a fan identified as Babatunde Adeniji at Wizkid‘s Starboy Fest held at the Eko Atlantic Energy City, Victoria Island.

Concise News understands that the young man was shot after a heated argument outside the premises of where the concert held.

Speaking on the incident, the police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said the man was arraigned “on a three-count charge of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3)”

Elkana said, “The police officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

“The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The police sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial.

“He was arraigned before the adjudicating officer on three counts of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3), first schedule, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority contrary to Paragraph Q(2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D(1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The sergeant was found guilty of all charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.

“He has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional court.”

He added, “This is part of measures put in place to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.

“The CP avows that no case of human rights violations and abuse of powers will be tolerated.”