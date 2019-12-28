Police Kill One, Arrest Four In Abuja Bank Robbery

The Abuja Police Command have gunned down a suspect and arrested four others in a faile robbery attempted of First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of the city.

It was learned that the robbers successfully gained entry into the bank on Saturday morning after sporadic gunshots, but have been unable to leave following a police siege.

Men of the Police and Nigerian Army barricaded the entrance, forcing the robbers to remain indoor since 10 am when they forced their way into the bank.

During the incident, there was chaos in the area as residents and passersby have gathered, watching the scene play out.

Reacting to the incident, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the police filed the robbery, adding that investigation has commenced determining how the robbers entered the bank.

He said: “It is a foiled bank robbery; We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed.

“Investigation has commenced determining how they entered the bank and other things.”