PDP Speaks On History Not Being Kind To Buhari, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that history will not be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the ‘pain and set back’ brought to on Nigerians.

According to PDP, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should start getting ready to leave Aso Rock before 2023, instead of begging for a place in history.

In a statement on Friday, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari’s comment on history being kind to him was needless as that would not happen.

The statement added that Buhari and APC leaders should apologize to Nigerians for their “misrule” in the last four years, adding that the president’s plea shows a personal apprehension in confirmation of the failure of his administration and party, APC.

It read: “The party notes that the fact that the public is already discussing President Buhari’s would-be successor and preparing for 2023 Presidential election, in less than one year of his four-year second term, shows that history will not be kind to the dying APC and its administration that have brought so much pain and set back to our nation.

“The PDP says there is no way history can be kind to a corrupt, insensitive, deceitful, and debauched APC and its administration that tumbled our nation from one of the fastest growing economies to world’s poverty capital; destroyed our national unity, promoted strife and bloodletting; turned a blind eye as marauders run over communities and made our nation a large funeral parlour.

“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“The APC and its administration cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing our naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar; failed to account for over N14 trillion stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians; increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent and mortgaged the future of our country by accumulating a whopping $83.8 billion debt in the last five years.

“How would history be kind to APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuses, intimidation of opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?

“History will not forget how the APC deployed thugs, compromised security agents and police helicopter to shoot and kill innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic duties in the September governorship elections in Bayesla and Kogi States, including Mrs. Salome Abuh, who was burnt to death by APC thugs.

“How would history be kind to a party and its government that bluntly refused to improve our electoral laws and encouraged the travesty of existing rules? The fact is that the verdict of history against the APC and its administration has become inevitable and the APC, as a party has reached the end of its journey.”