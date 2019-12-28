Oluwo Of Iwo, Estranged Wife In War Of Words On Social Media

Barely a week after the collapse of their marriage, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, and his estranged wife, Chanel chin, they have taken to Instagram to exchange words.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, the controversial monarch said he and Chanel were leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement read: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.”

The Jamaican queen, was reportedly sent packing from the palace alongside her child without food or money to embark on a trip to Lagos from Iwo where she would head for Canada.

But earlier this morning, Chanel posted an encryptic message on her Instagram page that reads:

“Maturity speaks. Since the Oluwo of Iwo has gone to the media to air his dirty laundry, I have remained silent. He has gone on a personal mission to destroy my character with fabricated stories….i have remain (sic) silent. As a mother of a small baby, all of this is unnecessary and very immature.

“Out of respect for the stool i have not spoken of what i went through in the last 4 years. Please let MATURITY rule. If a king does not RESPECT himself or his stool….who else will? People of God, let us be honest with ourselves, this is not the Ist or the last time that we have watched this individual fabricate and publicly destroy someone….kings are supposed to uplift and not oppress. love and light.”

In his response, the Oluwo said: “The Horse is waiting but you can’t force the passenger!!! To who cares to listen….ticket has been provided since 18th of December, 2019, 5 star hotel fully paid till date of travel!! And ask yourself a question….can a Canadian be stranded in Nigeria even if a ticket is not provided?? The Candaian embassy and Government is one of the most responsible in the world. If someone chooses to stay back for whatever reason, its none of our business. The needful has been done by providing the necessary travelling arrangements.”