Obaseki Reveals What Oshiomhole ‘Did To God, Edo People’

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has claimed that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, did something bad against God and the people of the southern State.

Concise News reports that the fifth democratically elected governor of the 28-year-old state said this during a meeting with leaders of the APC from all the wards and local government areas in Edo North at Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako West.

The governor also claimed that the man, whom he succeeded in November, 2016, wanted to use the state House of Assembly to remove him from office.

The rift between the governor and the National Chairman of the party resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions, with each of the two rival factions suspending Obaseki and Oshiomhole on 12 November.

“Can you imagine a national chairman that is creating problems in his own house? Because of that, we had to suspend him and he remains suspended. We pray that God should have mercy on him because he has done something bad against God and the people of Edo State; he should find his way back into the party and apologise to all of us. If he comes back remorseful and apologetic, we will consider taking him back,” the governor said.

On allegation that Oshiomhole wanted to remove him from office, Obaseki said that the former governor cancelled the primaries conducted by the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

“He cancelled the primaries that were initially done by the party at the state level for the 2019 general elections and did his own because he could not control us at the executive (level). He manipulated the legislature so he could use the House to remove us,” he said.

The governor also said, “If you behave like a godfather, we will fight you,” adding that “if you cannot be a disciplined member of the party, you will leave the party, whether you are the national chairman or not.”

It was learned that the meeting had in attendance the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Edo State APC chairman, Anselm Ojezua; members of the state executive council, party delegates and leaders.

Oshiomhole group reacts

Washington Osifo, spokesman for a group loyal to Oshiomhole, dismissed Obaseki’s claims.

He said: “Obaseki is only leading himself. He is fighting over things that do not matter. He now holds comic meetings. Obaseki is not leading anybody.

“What Obaseki is saying does not make sense. How can he be the leader of the man that employed him for eight years and did everything to make him governor?

“Obaseki is leading those that do not mean well for Edo people. He is a leader of retrogression.”