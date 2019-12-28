Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Dec. 28th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, December 28th, 2019.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Friday said that Nigeria risks looming bankruptcy due to the continuous accumulation of debt by the President Muhammadu Buhari government. Speaking as a keynote speaker at the “Why I am Alive” campaign in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, the former Nigerian leader said things might get worse economically as Nigeria kept accumulating debts.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has claimed that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, did something bad against God and the people of the southern State. The fifth democratically elected governor of the 28-year-old state said this during a meeting with leaders of the APC from all the wards and local government areas in Edo North at Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako West. The governor also claimed that the man, whom he succeeded in November, 2016, wanted to use the state House of Assembly to remove him from office.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has explained that it could not release the leader of Shiites in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, because his case was being prosecuted by the Kaduna State government. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that neither America, nor any group forced the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to order the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki. The Minister, who spoke to the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday, said the two were freed on compassionate grounds.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians not to let terrorists divide the country along religious lines, following the recent execution of some Christians and Muslims by Boko Haram splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The president made the call in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Nigerians are divided over a comment by a media personality Kiki Mordi that it is a shame for the country to have declared same-sex marriage illegal. In a tweet, Kiki lamented that 2020 is almost here and the government still does not give people the free will to make certain decisions.

Former governor of Cross River state Donald Duke has faulted past military governments for starting the transfer of senior officers to places they were not familiar with. Duke said this on Friday at a lecture organised by the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in Calabar. According to him, the military should have let administrators stay in their states to govern properly as they are familiar with the terrain.

The apex Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the Presidency for admitting that there are cabals in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying it was unfortunate.

As the Nigerian government keeps on with the N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has refuted claim that the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, was reprimanded by the Presidency, Concise News reports. Mrs Rhoda Ishaku Illiya, Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, said this in a statement on Friday while reacting to online reports alleging that Farouq was reprimanded by the presidency.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruined the team’s 3-2 loss to Wolves, blaming Ederson’s sending off in the Premier League clash. Wolves trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to Raheem Sterling’s goal as the England star doubled City’s lead within five minutes into the second half. Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and a late Matt Doherty goal gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side the win, however.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.