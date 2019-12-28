Kim Kardashian Gifts Daughter Michael Jackson’s Jacket Valued At $65

America media mogul and model, Kim Kardashian has gifted her first born North West piece of pop culture history with Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” jacket.

Kim gave her the jacket which costs $65,625 in celebration of Christmas.

She shared a sneak peek of the jacket designed by Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, with her 154 million followers via Instagram

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian explained in a video clip. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

The black velvet jacket features a stone and pearl vine motif on one shoulder and three suspending rhinestone tassels across the chest.

During the guided tour, Kardashian shared that the jacket has been tacked along the sleeves and waist so her 6-year-old daughter can fit it comfortably.

It appears that Kardashian intends to keep this heirloom in the family for some time because she told her followers that the jacket will be able to grow with North thanks to the temporary stitching.

Kardashian won the jacket in October at a Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in New York. The item that was famously worn by Michael at Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 was listed between $10,000 and $20,000.