Just like the saying that experience is the best teacher, light-skinned actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revealed she has learnt from her past experiences and would avoid being played in 2020.

Ibrahim, who also revealed that she would be giving love another chance in 2020, said prior to getting serious in any relationship, she would upload his picture on her Instagram handle, to see if he would be claimed by any woman.

She further declared her support for women , adding that she wouldn’t watch any man toy with a woman’s heart.

Ibrahim wrote “As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM? ”

“I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life.

Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played anymore 😂 ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page!

“And please Claim him with receipts. I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us.”

Recall that the actress recently shed more light on her divorce from her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo, saying her marital life left her in a dark place.