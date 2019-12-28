Home » How Security Agents Trapped Armed Robbers In Abuja Bank

How Security Agents Trapped Armed Robbers In Abuja Bank

First Bank of Nigeria. Image credit: Channels TV

Suspected armed robbers are currently trapped in a First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of Abuja after a failed operation.

It was learned that the robbers had successfully gained entry into the bank on Saturday morning after sporadic gunshots, but have been unable to leave following a police siege.

Men of the Police and Nigerian Army have currently barricaded the entrance, forcing the robbers to remain indoor since 10 am when they forced their way into the bank.

Concise News gathered that one of the robbers who tried to escape was shot and arrested by the security officials, while the remaining thieves are still in the bank.

There is ongoing chaos in the area as residents and passersby have gathered, watching the scene play out.

Reacting to the incident, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the police filed the robbery, adding that investigation has commenced to determine how the robbers entered the bank.

He said: “It is a foiled bank robbery; We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed.
“Investigation has commenced to determine how they entered the bank and other things.”

 

