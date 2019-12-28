Ex-BBNaija Housemate Ike Speaks On Parting Ways With Mercy

After unfollowing each other on Instagram, former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema has denied breaking up with his lover and winner of the season 4 edition, Mercy Eke.

On Wednesday, news emerged that Ike and Mercy had stopped following each other on the platform, and that was confirmed by Concise News.

Even though none of the lovers came out to give reason for the development, social media users already alleged that their relationship had hit the rocks.

Another thing that sparked their break up rumour on social media was when Ike was spotted cruising with Tacha during the festive season.

But debunking the claims in an Instagram live video, Ike said even though they haven’t seen for a while, things were still fine with them.

This comes barely two weeks after a video alleged to be that of their traditional wedding surfaced on the internet.

The announcement of the alleged low-key ‘traditional wedding’ by Omashola came as a surprise to their fans who could not hide their joy, as they stormed the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

In a video shared, the duo were gorgeously dressed in their traditional attire, as Ike maintained that he is now a married man.