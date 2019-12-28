The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday urged troops to remain diligent in performing their responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria in the face of Boko Haram attacks.

Buratai made this remark while commissioning some projects at the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gibson Halo Cantonment in Yola, Adamawa State.

He applauded the 23 Brigade for establishing the Skills Acquisition Centre and other projects being commissioned.

Buratai said the projects were in line with his vision of repositioning the force for greater performance.

He was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, and other senior army officers.

Governor Umaru Fintiri, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Crowther Seth, commended the military in securing the state.

Major General Angbazo, on his part, believes the projects will enhance the welfare of the troops.

The transit accommodation is expected to assist in facilitating the general administration of large number of officers and soldiers coming to the North East, who use the cantonment as a transit camp.