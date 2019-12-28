Days after unfollowing each other on Instagram, former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema has denied breaking up with his lover and winner of the season 4 edition, Mercy Eke.

On Wednesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of Ike and Mercy unfollowing each other on the platform, and that was confirmed by this news platform.

Even though none of the lovers came out to give reason for the development, social media users already alleged that their relationship has hit the rocks.

Another thing that sparked their break up rumour on social media was when Ike was spotted cruising with Tacha during the festive season.

But debunking the claims in an Instagram live video, Ike said even though they haven’t seen for a while that things were still fine with them.

This comes barely two weeks after a video alleged to be that of their traditional wedding surfaced on the internet.

The announcement of the alleged low-key ‘traditional wedding’ by Omashola came as a surprise to their fans who could not hide their joy, as they stormed the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

In a video shared, the duo were gorgeously dressed in their traditional attire, as Ike maintained that he is now a married man.