Actor, Adeyin Ben Blessing has taken to Instagram to recount his ordeal with men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who tortured him on Boxing day, December, 26.

According to Adeyin, he had headed for office, when they stopped him for interrogations, which eventually led to tortures, despite revealing his identity.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, Adeyin said he was forced to a P.O.S spot, where they asked him to withdraw a sum of N60,000 or they will waste his life.

The actor said he was able to withdraw N55,000, from which they gave him N2000 to get himself home.

“This is what NIGERIA FEDERAL SARS (leopard squad) did to me today 26/12/2019 on my way to my office,they stopped to interogate me,unfortunately,i wasn’t with my ID card,they dragged into the bus like a criminal,i tried to prove myself been Innocent of any crime been labelled against me,they started shooting,i told them I’m an actor and i also own a boutique (MARIAMGRAND OUTFIT)

“They dragged me into their bus and started hitting me so hard……to cut the story short,they took me to a P.O.S spot and asked me to withdraw 60,000 or they’ll waste my life …….i was able to get them 55,000 from the spot and they gave me 2,000 to get myself home……”

Adeyin further called on appropriate authorities to take necessary actions to avert the possible recurrence of such.

This platform reports that the actor is not the first celebrity to be maltreated by SARS operative.