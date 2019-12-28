AC Milan Resign Zlatan Ibrahimovic For Free Until End Of Season

AC Milan have confirmed that former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined the club until the end of the season on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract until June 2020, with an option to sign for a further year. The move is subject to Ibrahimovic passing a medical, which will take place on January 2.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United player has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Ibrahimovic previously spent two seasons at AC Milan, after initially joining them on a season-long loan from Barcelona in August 2010.

The Swede helped the Rossoneri win the Serie A title that season before signing for them permanently in June, 2011. He left for Paris Saint-Germain a year later having scored 56 times in 85 appearances.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

Negotiations with Milan had been ongoing for weeks with the two parties trying to satisfy Ibrahimovic’s salary demands, while also adhering to Financial Fair Play rules.

The Italian club are serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

Milan are currently 11th in Serie A, scoring just 16 goals in their 17 league games. They fired head coach Marco Giampaolo in October after just four months in charge. He was succeeded by Stefano Pioli.