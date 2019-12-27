Why I Won’t Stop Inviting Onuachu To Super Eagles – Rohr

Paul Onuachu is being invited to the Super Eagles as the side needs a striker with a good height, according to the team’s coach Gernot Rohr.

Concise News understands that Onuachu, 25, has been severely criticised by football fans in Nigeria for his performances.

The Genk star came to the limelight in March 2019 as he scored the lone goal in Nigeria’s win over Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the North African nation.

But Rohr has kept faith with the player and said he (Onuachu) offers what other strikers don’t have.

“In some matches, you need long balls to go forward because you don’t have the luxury of time to construct the ball from the back, it can be interesting to have a tall player not just in the offence, but to also defend the ball,” he said.

“Like we did in the AFCON against Cameroon, we brought in players with heights. It is interesting to have all these tall guys but it is true that the football we play we do that on the ground.

“It is difficult for Onuachu that’s why somehow he did not play the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, but he is a good player.”

Onuachu has thus far struck seven times in 15 league matches for De Smurfen this season.