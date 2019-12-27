What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has visited ex-National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, describing it as an honour.
Concise News understands that Dasuki who has been in detention since 2015 was earlier this week released by the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore.
In a post on his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode who is a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government said despite being in detention for four years, the former NSA is still strong, courageous and full of life.
“It was an honour to visit my friend & brother Col. Sambo Dasuki today,” he tweeted. What a man! After 4 years in illegal detention, he is still his usual self: strong, inspiring, courageous & full of life.
“A profoundly good man: I have no doubt that he will still play a major role in Nigeria.”
