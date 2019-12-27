Home » What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki

What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki

By - 1 hour ago
Buhari Govt Disagrees With Court Ruling On Dasuki, Sowore - Presidency

Dasuki and Sowore (left) ordered to be freed (Photo Courtesy: Ahmad Salkida/Twitter)

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has visited ex-National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, describing it as an honour.

Concise News understands that Dasuki who has been in detention since 2015 was earlier this week released by the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode who is a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government said despite being in detention for four years, the former NSA is still strong, courageous and full of life.

“It was an honour to visit my friend & brother Col. Sambo Dasuki today,” he tweeted. What a man! After 4 years in illegal detention, he is still his usual self: strong, inspiring, courageous & full of life.

“A profoundly good man: I have no doubt that he will still play a major role in Nigeria.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 