Trump Edited Out Of ‘Home Alone 2’

Some viewers of classic Christmas movie “Home Alone 2” have voiced out after they discovered that a scene which shows US president Donald Trump giving Macaulay Culkin directions in the then-Trump-owned Plaza Hotel was nowhere to be seen.

The viewers immediately took to the social media community to react; but while some showed approval, others were irate.

Addressing the observations, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said Trump was featured in “Home Alone 2” in 2014 before he was elected president.

“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President,” said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

The Corporation claimed it removed Trump’s cameo in the movie, in order to make room for commercials.

Meanwhile, days ago, Trump, while addressing deployed members of the military, spoke on his appearance in the movie.

“I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly… It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest.”