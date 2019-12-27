Transfer: Arsenal’s Xhaka Agrees Terms To Move To German Club

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly agreed terms with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

It had been reported last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January.

Hertha are yet to strike a deal with Arsenal, but according to Sky Sports, Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera is hopeful a move can be concluded.

Noguera said: “Look, I say it frankly and honestly: We agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. ”

He added: “Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”