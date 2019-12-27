Sensational singer, Timi Dakolo has joined the league of celebrities who dish out relationship advice on social media platforms, as he lectures followers on basic necessities before embarking on any kind.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Dakolo said it is now vital to seek people’s social media handles during the start of a relationship or partnership.

According to the “Iyamo Mi” crooner, the kind of contents seen on people’s social media handles will tell a lot about their personality.

He also advised his followers to search for their partners’ comments on popular blogs, just to be sure of what they are getting into.

Dakolo tweeted “These days if you want to get into any kind of partnership or relationship with anyone,ask for their social media handle.Please make effort to search for their comments on popular blogs. So you can be sure of what you are getting into. People are the things they say.”