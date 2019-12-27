Presidency Reveals Why Nigerian Roads In South-East, Others Are ‘Terrible’

The presidential aide on social media Lauretta Onochie has claimed that most roads in the South-East and other parts of the country are “terrible” due to construction.

Concise News understands that Onochie said this on Friday in a post on her social media platform – Facebook – where she listed ongoing road projects in the South-East, also.

She wrote:

The Roads Are Terrible….

The Roads Are Terrible….

Here are the reasons in the South East. It’s the same reasons across the nation.

When roads are under construction or repairs, there are bound to be inconveniences to road users. Please bear with us, looking at the final outcomes when we all can say, “SaiBabaBuhari”

Those whose mouths extend from ear to ear from criticising the state of our roads, are the ones who shared the funds for roads rehabilitation leaving a gaping hole in our road infrastructures.

In time, everything will be alright.

God bless Nigeria.

Lauretta Onochie.

@Laurestar.

💥List Of Ongoing Road Projects By Federal Governement In South East💥

List of all the ongoing road construction and rehabilitation projects within the south east region embarked upon by the federal government of Nigeria.

💥Abia State💥

Construction of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road in Abia State C/No. 613030

Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road,C/No. 5821

Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section

Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I

Emergency Repairs of Failed Section in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene Road

Construction of Ahiakwu-Amangwo-Umuahia-Ngwa-Ngwa Road C/No. 609423

Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower (CH. 61+000-CH. 120+500) C/No. 620821

Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II: Umuahia Tower-Aba Township Rail/Road Bridge Crossing (CH. 120+500-CH. 176+600). C/No. 620921

Construction of Olokoro-Isiala-Oboro-Nnono Junction Road C/No. 609121-

Construction of Olokoro-Aluaukwu-Itaja-Okwu-Obuohia-Ikwuano Road C/No. 606310

Construction of Abriba-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road, C/No 615813

Construction of Ohafia-Oso Road in Abia/Ebonyi States, C/No 616013

💥Anambra State💥

Limited Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Ebene-Amansi Awka Express Road,C/No. 5874

Rehabilitation of Onitsha bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road (Phase II, Section I), C/No. 5929A3

Construction of the Main works including Associated Infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge linking C/No.64754

Emergency Repairs of Existing Niger Bridge at Onitsha/Asaba C/No 62066

Construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section, C/No. 622034

Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital C/No. 621830

Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi Road section I, C/No. 598614

Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A5

Construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra State, C/No. 60436

Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija-Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA in Anambra State C/No 611217

Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway and Roads from Upper Iweka to Zik Roundabout and Dual Carriageway from Amawbia Roundabout – Amansea Bridge

Rehabilitation of Otoucha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka Ibaji Section of Otoucha-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Road, C/No. 60243

Rehabilitation of Ekwulobia-Oko-Ibinta-Nnobi with spur to Isuofia and Nanka Road,C/No. 5904

Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 (F. 228) in Anambra tate, C/No. 60589

Emergency Repairs of Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Road8

Rehabilitation of Igwe Ilika-Eke-Uke Road Idemili North LGA, C/No. 624424

Construction of Omor-Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu States, Section I: km 0+000 – km 6+500, C/No. 627722-

Early Works IV (EW IV) of the 2nd Niger Bridge project linking Anambra and Delta States, C/No. 629621

💥Ebonyi State💥

Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section I: Abakalilki-Onueke-Abomega Road, C/No. 598914

Emergency Repairs of Abakalike-Oferekpe Road Due To Erosion

Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section II: Abomega-Afikpo Road, C/No. 5989A14

Construction of Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road. Section I (26.27km), and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu-Mile 2 Road (14km), C/No. 614814

💥Enugu State💥

Rehabilitation of Enugu bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road, Phase I of Section I), C/No. 5929

Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku) C/No.645813

Rehabilitation of Inyi-Akpugoeze to Anambra Border C/No.646113

Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road

Umulungbe-Umuoka-Amokwu Ikedimkpe Egede-Ojieyi Awhum Road C/No.645913

Rehabilitation of Amugo Uno-Oriemba Market-Amugo Isiorji Onuani Road C/No 622130

Construction of Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu Road with Spur to Obeagu-Ugbo, C/No. 626911

Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, C/No. 601814

Rehabilitation of Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Isu-Onitsha (Enugo-Onitsha) Road with spur to Onunweke C/No. 607810

Construction of Ugwueme-Nenwenta-Nkwe-Ezere-Awgunta-Obeagu-Mgbidi Nmaku Road Project. Contract No. 629315

Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Orokam Road in Enugu State Contract No.6290

Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III: Enugu-Lokpanta in Enugu State C/No.625111

Rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway Section II (Anambra State Border- Enugu), C/No. 598814

Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-Maku-Awgu Ndeabor Road, C/No. 60373

Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-MMaku-Awgu Ndeabor Road Section I, C/No. 64764

Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amansea- Enugu State Border, C/No. 626617

Rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road, C/No. 59623

Construction of Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya-Odoru Road, C/No 617013

Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi Akwa with spur to Umumba Road Section II (Umana Ndiagu-Umunba/Nkwa-Ezeagu express Obelegu section, C/No 616917

Construction of Aguobu-Owa-Mgbagbu Owa-Ebenebe (Anambra State Border) with Spur to Awaha-Oyoha-Oyofo-Iwollo Road, C/No 615313

Completion of the Limited Rehabilitataion of Umuna-Ndiagu-Agba Umuna-Ebenege-Amasi Awka Express Road with Spur from Umuna – Ndiagu (Agba-Ebenebe) Section I, C/No. 619417

Construction of Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road with spur to Obeagu Oduma Road C/No. 631722

Rehabilitation of Akpasha (Umuatugbuoma)-Obijioffia, Amodu Road in Nkanu West LGA, C/No. 631522

Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 2.2km Internal Roads at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus

💥Imo State💥

Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road with Road about at Imo, C/No. 60609

Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Section I, II & III, C/No. 61269

Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A5

Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 1.72km Internal Roads, including Construction of Reinforced Concrete Drains at The Federal University of Technology Owerri21

Construction of Mbaise-Ngwa Road with Bridge at Imo River, Phase I, C/No 615713

Construction of Ikot Ekpene Border-Aba-Owerri Dualisation Road, Section I, Phase I (11.26Km from Owerri End) C/No 615513

Repairs of Owerri-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (Route No.25A)

Rehabilitation of Amanwaaozuzu-Uzoagba-Eziama orie Amaohia Road, C/No. 623427

If you will be travelling this festive period and you pass any of the areas or road mentioned above, do take a picture of same to confirm level of progress achieved of the project.