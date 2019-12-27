Presidency Reveals Why Nigerian Roads In South-East, Others Are ‘Terrible’

The presidential aide on social media Lauretta Onochie has claimed that most roads in the South-East and other parts of the country are “terrible” due to construction.
Concise News understands that Onochie said this on Friday in a post on her social media platform – Facebook – where she listed ongoing road projects in the South-East, also.
She wrote:
The Roads Are Terrible….
The Roads Are Terrible….
Here are the reasons in the South East. It’s the same reasons across the nation.
When roads are under construction or repairs, there are bound to be inconveniences to road users. Please bear with us, looking at the final outcomes when we all can say, “SaiBabaBuhari”
Those whose mouths extend from ear to ear from criticising the state of our roads, are the ones who shared the funds for roads rehabilitation leaving a gaping hole in our road infrastructures.
In time, everything will be alright.
God bless Nigeria.
Lauretta Onochie.
@Laurestar.
💥List Of Ongoing Road Projects By Federal Governement In South East💥
List of all the ongoing road construction and rehabilitation projects within the south east region embarked upon by the federal government of Nigeria.
💥Abia State💥
Construction of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road in Abia State C/No. 613030
Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road,C/No. 5821
Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section
Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I
Emergency Repairs of Failed Section in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene Road
Construction of Ahiakwu-Amangwo-Umuahia-Ngwa-Ngwa Road C/No. 609423
Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower (CH. 61+000-CH. 120+500) C/No. 620821
Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II: Umuahia Tower-Aba Township Rail/Road Bridge Crossing (CH. 120+500-CH. 176+600). C/No. 620921
Construction of Olokoro-Isiala-Oboro-Nnono Junction Road C/No. 609121-
Construction of Olokoro-Aluaukwu-Itaja-Okwu-Obuohia-Ikwuano Road C/No. 606310
Construction of Abriba-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road, C/No 615813
Construction of Ohafia-Oso Road in Abia/Ebonyi States, C/No 616013
💥Anambra State💥
Limited Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Ebene-Amansi Awka Express Road,C/No. 5874
Rehabilitation of Onitsha bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road (Phase II, Section I), C/No. 5929A3
Construction of the Main works including Associated Infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge linking C/No.64754
Emergency Repairs of Existing Niger Bridge at Onitsha/Asaba C/No 62066
Construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section, C/No. 622034
Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital C/No. 621830
Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi Road section I, C/No. 598614
Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A5
Construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra State, C/No. 60436
Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija-Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA in Anambra State C/No 611217
Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway and Roads from Upper Iweka to Zik Roundabout and Dual Carriageway from Amawbia Roundabout – Amansea Bridge
Rehabilitation of Otoucha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka Ibaji Section of Otoucha-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Road, C/No. 60243
Rehabilitation of Ekwulobia-Oko-Ibinta-Nnobi with spur to Isuofia and Nanka Road,C/No. 5904
Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 (F. 228) in Anambra tate, C/No. 60589
Emergency Repairs of Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Road8
Rehabilitation of Igwe Ilika-Eke-Uke Road Idemili North LGA, C/No. 624424
Construction of Omor-Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu States, Section I: km 0+000 – km 6+500, C/No. 627722-
Early Works IV (EW IV) of the 2nd Niger Bridge project linking Anambra and Delta States, C/No. 629621
💥Ebonyi State💥
Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section I: Abakalilki-Onueke-Abomega Road, C/No. 598914
Emergency Repairs of Abakalike-Oferekpe Road Due To Erosion
Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section II: Abomega-Afikpo Road, C/No. 5989A14
Construction of Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road. Section I (26.27km), and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu-Mile 2 Road (14km), C/No. 614814
💥Enugu State💥
Rehabilitation of Enugu bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road, Phase I of Section I), C/No. 5929
Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku) C/No.645813
Rehabilitation of Inyi-Akpugoeze to Anambra Border C/No.646113
Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road
Umulungbe-Umuoka-Amokwu Ikedimkpe Egede-Ojieyi Awhum Road C/No.645913
Rehabilitation of Amugo Uno-Oriemba Market-Amugo Isiorji Onuani Road C/No 622130
Construction of Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu Road with Spur to Obeagu-Ugbo, C/No. 626911
Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, C/No. 601814
Rehabilitation of Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Isu-Onitsha (Enugo-Onitsha) Road with spur to Onunweke C/No. 607810
Construction of Ugwueme-Nenwenta-Nkwe-Ezere-Awgunta-Obeagu-Mgbidi Nmaku Road Project. Contract No. 629315
Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Orokam Road in Enugu State Contract No.6290
Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III: Enugu-Lokpanta in Enugu State C/No.625111
Rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway Section II (Anambra State Border- Enugu), C/No. 598814
Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-Maku-Awgu Ndeabor Road, C/No. 60373
Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-MMaku-Awgu Ndeabor Road Section I, C/No. 64764
Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amansea- Enugu State Border, C/No. 626617
Rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road, C/No. 59623
Construction of Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya-Odoru Road, C/No 617013
Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi Akwa with spur to Umumba Road Section II (Umana Ndiagu-Umunba/Nkwa-Ezeagu express Obelegu section, C/No 616917
Construction of Aguobu-Owa-Mgbagbu Owa-Ebenebe (Anambra State Border) with Spur to Awaha-Oyoha-Oyofo-Iwollo Road, C/No 615313
Completion of the Limited Rehabilitataion of Umuna-Ndiagu-Agba Umuna-Ebenege-Amasi Awka Express Road with Spur from Umuna – Ndiagu (Agba-Ebenebe) Section I, C/No. 619417
Construction of Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road with spur to Obeagu Oduma Road C/No. 631722
Rehabilitation of Akpasha (Umuatugbuoma)-Obijioffia, Amodu Road in Nkanu West LGA, C/No. 631522
Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 2.2km Internal Roads at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus
💥Imo State💥
Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road with Road about at Imo, C/No. 60609
Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Section I, II & III, C/No. 61269
Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A5
Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 1.72km Internal Roads, including Construction of Reinforced Concrete Drains at The Federal University of Technology Owerri21
Construction of Mbaise-Ngwa Road with Bridge at Imo River, Phase I, C/No 615713
Construction of Ikot Ekpene Border-Aba-Owerri Dualisation Road, Section I, Phase I (11.26Km from Owerri End) C/No 615513
Repairs of Owerri-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (Route No.25A)
Rehabilitation of Amanwaaozuzu-Uzoagba-Eziama orie Amaohia Road, C/No. 623427
If you will be travelling this festive period and you pass any of the areas or road mentioned above, do take a picture of same to confirm level of progress achieved of the project.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.