Oshiomhole Faction To Obaseki: You Are Suffering From Mouth Diarrhoea

The Edo Progressive Movement (EPM), loyal to the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth.

Concise News reports that the faction made this known in its response to a statement credited to Obaseki that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to “deal with” the National Chairman of the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

Obaseki, according to a statement from the Edo Government House, said this at a rally of the APC members from the Owan East and West areas on Thursday.

The battle between the governor and Oshiomhole resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions, with each of the two rival factions suspending Obaseki and Oshiomhole on 12 November.

“The APC is one party. Those that say they are in the EPM are not APC, including their national chairman, who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly, who are members of the EPM, have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission is aware and will soon announce a date for a fresh election, where we will have opportunity to elect credible representatives, who will represent us in the House,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party. That’s why we are here. As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for the Edo people, moving the state forward progressively, but the EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term.”

But the secretary of the Oshiomhole faction, Lawrence Okah, called on the Edo people to ignore Obaseki, saying that the governor’s second term ambition had affected his sense of reasoning.

“We don’t really blame his ignorance because it has developed to diarrhoea of the mouth after our national chairman made him governor on a silver platter; a man that had never voted before in Edo State until last year. A man that lost his unit, ward, local government and senatorial district in the presidential election has now turned a superstar due to the fact that he controls the resources of the state. Does he even know what campaigns are? The whole world was even asking us whether he was deaf and dumb when Oshiomhole was marketing him in 2016 because he could not even speak for himself. So, it is funny when he says he now owns the Edo APC,” Okah stated.

“We dare him to go and get his own INEC to conduct elections into the state House of Assembly for the 14 members. He will soon realise that the people of Edo State regretted the day they gave him their mandate.

“The fact remains that Obaseki is now going round the state recruiting people that he will move with him to the PDP. Just two days ago, he held a meeting with top PDP leaders in Edo State with a view to perfecting plans for his defection. But we will tell him that none of our members will join him to enter the PDP. Even his deputy, Philip Shaibu, will not follow him to the PDP.”