Nigerians Divided Over Kiki Mordi’s Same-Sex Marriage Comment

Nigerians are divided over a comment by a media personality Kiki Mordi that it is a shame for the country to have declared same-sex marriage illegal.

Concise News understands that Kiki shot to prominence for her investigative report on sex-for-grades with the BBC involving lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Nigerian law stipulates a 14-year penalty for same-sex marriage, a development Kiki frowned at in a statement on Friday.

In a tweet, Kiki lamented that 2020 is almost here and the government still does not give people the free will to make certain decisions.

“It’s almost 2020 & same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history,” she tweeted.

Her tweet has generated controversy on the social media platform as some Nigerians hailed her while others said she went too far.

I dont know why people are mad at Miss Kiki Mordi. We are all trying to get out of this hell hole. "People are sending me death threats for Sex4Grades" didn't secure an asylum Visa. Maybe "people are sending me death threats for advocating same sex marriage" will You Go Girl — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) December 27, 2019

Aunt Kiki mordi should have just taken the accolades for the Sex for grades thing and just quit while she was ahead. But no, everyday she must have one or two okoto meow skrrr nuggets to drop. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) December 27, 2019

Kiki has been misfiring lately and one thing I'd never support is same sex marriage even if I'm standing alone. Homosexuals are the most dangerous set of people you'd ever come across, they can do anything to have their way… Block me and move on if it irks you. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) December 27, 2019

Kiki is advocating for same sex marriage in Nigeria? I think this whole woke nonsense is a form of mental disorder and we are neglecting it. Next agenda will be to advocate for the right of siblings who feel like marrying themselves. Ashi gbaakwa unu — Unu amaro kam si kwado (@AfamDeluxo) December 27, 2019

Well, you just came out straight on what you actually want to do. It's obvious you are tired of the hide and seek game. Dear Kiki, you can leave Nigeria and relocate to the right side of history and enjoy what you love to do. If you try it here, it's 14 years in jail. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 27, 2019

Just look at Kiki,

Just look at her,

Just peep at someone's daughter,

Just see bitter she's in the middle,

Imagine how her future will look?

Misfiring at her foolish self lately,

BBC ain't going to feature that THRASH. Look at Kiki, see depression, hatred and bitterness. Kai!🏃 — Mazi Uchechukwu Ajuzieogu 🦁 (@Apex_Zy) December 27, 2019

Okay in reference to KiKi’s tweet. I really don’t give a fuck if a man wants to fuck another man, that’s his business. But complaining about it being illlegal to marry same sex & calling us backward for that reason is just a reach! Like, the USA accepted it 2 secs ago! Chill! — Peng Man 🔥 (@mjjuniormodel) December 27, 2019

Kiki,as a Nigerian living in 🇳🇬

we have more pressing issues of police brutality, poverty index, child marriage, unemployment and more. Any man wey wan knack man fit go where them they knack men. For now, let’s focus on the salient things, please. Ose gan https://t.co/mD4kviASIC — Babajide Fadoju (@BabajideFadoju) December 27, 2019

Kiki Mordi is entitled to her opinion on same sex marriage. Her right should be respected. However the laws of Nigeria take precedence over opinions whether in 2019 or 2020 and they will remain so for thr foreseeable future. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) December 27, 2019

"Dear Kiki, You may fight for the rights of the helpless. Lend your voice in defense of the voiceless alright. As long as they're not my preferred group of hated individuals. Your fight for justice and fairness must end where my hatred begins." Nigerian Homophobes™ — G . V . U t o n g (@G_VestaUtong) December 27, 2019

I love how kiki gets these men to really show their true colors,

Nigerian men can never argue beyond

The bible and Cultural values,

They will also never agree that these two things were and are still used to oppress women,

Anyways,i’m on a blocking spree,try me plissss 😁 — THE BIG CHIEF (@bigchiefenkay) December 27, 2019

If you truly wanna know the opinions of Many Nigerians on lgbt community, there you have it at kiki mordi's tweet comment section. A friend once said Nigerians are becoming less homophobic. I simply told her she hasn't met Nigerians then. You're just surrounded with like minds. — Sir_janet (@Sir_janet) December 27, 2019

Lmao. Kiki Mordi's followers went from 50.9k to 50.7k after she made that tweet in support of same sex marriage, & I know she may lose more. Nigerians are terribly homophobic. What were they expecting? That cos she made that much needed documentary, her ideologies will change? 🤡 — Dimoyebusi nke Dikenafai (@nwadialamma) December 27, 2019

Kiki proposing same sex marriage 🤣🤣, you better not form too much, the same nonsense that several nations and sensible minds are against!!! — Ethical 🇳🇬🎅 (@walecoker65) December 27, 2019

Kiki's tweet brought out the homophobia/toxicity in most persons on here: I've been following/muting/blocking as many as I can; many of them "influencers".. — Chef Ly (@dahlyonn) December 27, 2019

Kiki ,we are dealing with Sars, no light , corruption and others. Before making same sex marriage a priority ,let us at least have a similar country with those that signed it https://t.co/dVfZEJsgRi — LIFE OF A BARON ❁ (@lifeofabaron_) December 27, 2019

"Most" of the feminists are Lesbians/Pro LGBT, and Les are anti Men.

Sex for grades makes Kiki popular thinking to herself/sponsors she can make her audience buy the SSM. Trust me, ArewaMetoo (Northnormal) is no diff. They are trying to do the one step at a time.

It's a project. — Halal Police (@KhalifaSpeaks) December 27, 2019