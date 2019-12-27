Home » Nigerians Divided Over Kiki Mordi’s Same-Sex Marriage Comment

Nigerians Divided Over Kiki Mordi’s Same-Sex Marriage Comment

By - 42 minutes ago
Reporter Kiki Mordi, who claims to know first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of West Africa’s most prestigious universities (Photo: BBC)

Nigerians are divided over a comment by a media personality Kiki Mordi that it is a shame for the country to have declared same-sex marriage illegal.

Concise News understands that Kiki shot to prominence for her investigative report on sex-for-grades with the BBC involving lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Nigerian law stipulates a 14-year penalty for same-sex marriage, a development Kiki frowned at in a statement on Friday.

In a tweet, Kiki lamented that 2020 is almost here and the government still does not give people the free will to make certain decisions.

“It’s almost 2020 & same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history,” she tweeted.

Her tweet has generated controversy on the social media platform as some Nigerians hailed her while others said she went too far.

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

