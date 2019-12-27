Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Dec. 27th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, December 27th, 2019.

The face-off between the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, is far from over as the governor has said he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction Oshiomhole for anti-party activities. Obaseki, according to a statement from the Edo Government House, said this at a rally of the APC members from the Owan East and West areas on Thursday.

The Edo Progressive Movement (EPM), loyal to the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth. The faction made this known in its response to a statement credited to Obaseki that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to “deal with” the National Chairman of the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The mother of Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu, says she sent her daughter, who is in the den of terror group Boko Haram, a Christmas message. In a video released by the Leah Foundation, Mrs Sharibu pleaded with her daughter’s abductors to free her. “We are always praying for you wherever you are that God will bring you back. We are pleading with the government to put in more effort so that Leah will be released,” she said.

As Christians celebrate Christmas throughout the world, a splinter group of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has reportedly executed 11 captives, many of whom are non-Muslims. Ahmad Salkida, an investigative journalist, reported the killings on Thursday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed shock over the claim of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Christians are being persecuted in the country. CAN had backed the inclusion of Nigeria by the US in the list of nations that tolerate religious persecution. But speaking at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) at Bayero University, Kano, Abubakar said CAN’s claim was “false and partial”.

Starting from January 2020, opposite genders in Kano State will be restricted from plying the same commercial tricycles across the state. The Kano government said this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has enjoined Muslims to be peaceful and avoid being provoked into taking up arms against anybody in Nigeria. Abubakar made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 108th edition of Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) at IVC permanent site in Ogun State.

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has backed the stance of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya, that Christmas is not biblical. Olukoya had said that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the engagement of two former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem. The two lovebirds got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25, during their holiday in South Africa. Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show. Recently Teddy A and Bam Bam also got married after meeting on the show.

Ruthless Liverpool moved 13 points clear on the Mount Everest of the English Premier League (EPL) table with Roberto Firmino bagging a brace as the Reds crushed third-placed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day. It was a performance that suggested the title race is all but over at the half-way stage as the leaders dispatched a Leicester side that had not lost at home before yesterday.

