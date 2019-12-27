NFF Boss Pinnick Gives Rohr ‘Compulsory’ Condition To Continue Super Eagles Job

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has said that Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr must reside in the country if he wishes to extend his contract as the national team boss.

Concise News reports that Rohr’s current contract expires in June 2020, and talks have begun into negotiations on a new contract.

“We will start negotiating the new contract with Rohr in January.

“That would give us time to plan for the qualifiers, which begin in March,” Pinnick said, according to the Guardian.

“We are not going to compromise our national integrity again. He must live in Nigeria and can go to Europe two or three times a year.

“He can stay either in Lagos or Abuja, where we are ready to provide a befitting accommodation for him. Other national teams’ coaches live in the countries where they work and ours cannot be different.

“I must admit that the last contract was loose in so many areas, but we want to correct that now.”

Furthermore, Pinnick insisted that the NFF technical committee will henceforth scrutinise Rohr’s list of players invited to the national team.

“We are getting into a very critical time in the World Cup qualifiers and we must be ready if we desired to be in Qatar,” he added.

“All the African countries want to qualify for the World Cup and they are doing everything possible to achieve that.

“Teams like Madagascar fancy their chances of going to the World Cup and you can see from the last Nations Cup that so many African countries have come of age in football. There should be no room for error now.”