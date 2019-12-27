My Song ‘Ara’ Is Biggest Song  In Nigeria- Brymo Declares

Nigerian singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo, has again bragged about his achievements in the Nigerian music industry, as he declared that no other song is as good as his hit single “Ara”.

Brymo, in a tweet also boasted that he is the artiste of the decade, while also praising his voice in Iceprince Zamani’s hit single “Oleku”.

“Ara” is one of the few records that topped the Nigerian charts in 2011

“I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade .Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honor it was my voice ..S/o @Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’” he tweeted.

Few months ago, the singer who has remained in a space of his own over the years, in 2018, stirred reactions on the social media platform, when he said he was the greatest artiste of his time.

Brymo who is known for his highly-impressive deliveries in singing and performing on stage, noted that other entertainers need to put in more efforts in writing and performing music.

He wrote “In 2010 they said I had no personality, in 2012 they said I didn’t have enough swag. 2013 they said I was too angry, 2015 they said I was too vulgar. 2018 I was too deep..but I am the greatest alive,your faves still have to write better, sing better and perform better than me.”

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone, in 2007, his second studio album TheSonOfaKapenta was released in 2012; it was supported by two singles; “Ara” and “Good Morning”he Gift.”