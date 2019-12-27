Leah Sharibu: Mother Sends Christmas Message To Daughter In Boko Haram Den

The mother of Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu, says she sent her daughter, who is in the den of terror group Boko Haram, a Christmas message.

Leah was among 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February, 2018.

In March of the same year, the terrorists released all the students they had abducted excluding Leah.

They reportedly kept Leah Sharibu because she refused to comply with their demands and convert to Islam.

In a video released by the Leah Foundation, Mrs Sharibu pleaded with her daughter’s abductors to free her.

“We are always praying for you wherever you are that God will bring you back. We are pleading with the government to put in more effort so that Leah will be released,” she said.

“We are wishing you a Merry Christmas wherever you are. We are not happy that you are not with us this Christmas and we pray God set you free and bring you back to us. We are pleading with those who are holding you captive to please pity us and release you. We are in great pain, thank you.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance, Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give Nigerians a ‘New Year’ gift by ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity.

“The Christian girl-child is being ill-treated more and more in Nigeria today and the All Progressive Congress government seems not to be bothered,” she said in a statement.

“Just this week, we read in a post that a Christian girl named Thomas, of the Valedictorian of St. Clement Secondary School, Gbaiko, Minna, Niger State, this year, scored 302 in her JAMB, 278 in post-UTME at the ABU Zaria entrance exams. She has six A1s, including Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry, in her WAEC, yet ABU, Zaria denied her admission to study her course of choice, Medicine and Surgery.

“It was during Thomas’ birthday that her former teacher felt obliged to let the world know about this injustice and made this clarion call, saying, ‘I believe that social media can be a tool for positive change, therefore, I call on the management of the ABU, Zaria to review this case and grant her the admission she deserves or at least tell the public what their admission criteria are for the Medicine and Surgery Department of their school.’

“My question is, who were those admitted? What did they score? How many of those people scored 300+ in JAMB? Goodness is just another victim of Nigeria’s preference for mediocrity in disguise of quota system. If we must make meaningful progress as a nation, we must begin to encourage excellence. Alternatively, let the US or the UK grant her admission and scholarship, please.”